Mutya 2024 Costume Parade @ SM City Clark

Candidate #15 Shauntal-Ryne B. Claudio of Margot won the Best Costume award during the Local Costume Competition of the Mutya Ning Angeles 2024 held on October 5, 2024 at the event center of SM City Clark.

Runners-up were: (1st) Candidate #21 Arielle Maritoni D. Cabatana from Barangay San Jose, (2nd) Candidate #22 Allyson A. Hetland of Barangay Pandan, (3rd) Candidate #11 Kate Z. Sison of Barangay Sapalibutad, and (4th) Candidate #7 Althea M. Gonzales from Barangay Sta Teresita.

Claudio took home P100,000 in cash. She wore "Sibul" a creation of Jhaymer Lui Ferrer.

Arielle Maritoni won P50,000 in cash and wore "Aslam", a creation of Richard Strandz. Allyson Hetland won P20,000 in cash and wore "Lelangan, a creation of Cholo Ayuyao. Kate Sison won P20,000 in cash and wore "Ortelano" a creation of JJ Yuki, while Althea Gonzales won P20,000 and wore "Bale Balayan" a creation of Ejay Ramos.

Mutya Ning Angeles (MNA) is a priority project of Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin which is co-presented by the Beautederm Corporation, led by President and CEO Rei Anicoche-Tan.