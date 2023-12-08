Mutya Ning Angeles 2023 Winners

It was a night of glamour, elegance and sophistication as 19 candidates sashayed on stage vying for the title of Mutya Ning Angeles 2023 coronation night, which was held at the Grand Palazzo Royale last November 30,2023.Hosted by former Mr Pogi Edgar Allan Guzman and our very own DJ Tina Moran

Genica Mae Cruz of Bgy Cutcut was crowned Mutya Ning Angeles 2023. Brings home P1 million pesos in cash, plus P150,000 cash, and 350,000 worth of products and services from Beautederm Corp. Runners up and their corresponding cash prizes are: Frankie Samantha Hicban, P200,000 (1st), Glezette Garcia, P150,000 (2nd), Ehjewon Apuya, P100,000 (3rd), Angelica Casandra Santos, P50,000 (4th).

Special awardees are: Best in Long Gown - Glezette Garcia of Bgy San Jose, Beaute Transformatikn Awardee - Glennice Turla of Bgy Ninoy Aquino, Miss Friendship - Kathleen Joy Rivera of Bgy Capaya, Miss Photogenic - Frankie Samantha Hicban of Bgy Sta. Teresita, JDN Ambassadress of Miss Nepo - Glezette Garcia of Bgy San Jose, Miss Hausland - Frankie Samantha Hicban of Bgy Sta Teresita.

BB Pilipinas-Universe MJ Lastimosa, former Angeles City First Lady Herminia de Guzman-Pamintuan, San Juan Councilor and former cager and actor Ervic Vijandre, LIPAD Corp Pres and CEO Noel F. Manankil and Department of Tourism-Region 3 Director Richard G. Daenos were members of the panel of judges.

On the oyher hand, Kapamilya actor Sam Milby serenade the candidates which added to the crowds enjoyment.

Mutya Ning Angeles is a priority project of Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, Jr. Which is co-presented by Beautederm Corp, led by Ms. Rei Anicoche Tan.