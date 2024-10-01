Mutya Ning Angeles 2024 bets presented to media

ANGELES CITY -- Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., led the media presentation of the 22 Mutya Ning Angeles 2024 candidates at Best Western Hotel.

During his speech, the mayor said the pageant is a celebration of beauty and resiliency.

The MNA is co-presented by Beautéderm Corporation headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Rei Anicoche-Tan for the fifth year.

The coronation night is set on November 28, 2024 at the Grand Palazzo Royale.

A total of ?2 million in prizes will be given to the grand winner.

Of the ?2 million, ?1.5 million in cash will come from the city government. Beautéderm Corporation will provide P500,000 -- ?150,000 in cash and ?350,000 worth of products and BeautéHaus services.

For the runners up, cash prizes are ?200,000 (First Runner-Up); ?150,000 (Second Runner-Up); ?100,000 (Third Runner-Up); and ?50,000 (Fourth Runner-Up).

“With great pride and honor, we present to you the group of ladies competing for the title of Mutya Ning Angeles 2024,” said Lazatin.

The candidates are Katrina Paula W. Miranda (Lourdes Sur); Reigne Alessandra (Malabanias); Maria Aebhelle M. Sunga (Cutcut); Eingel A. Lumbang (Sapangbato); Shane S. Mallari (Pulung Cacutud); Angel Joy N. Subalisid (Mining); Althea M. Gonzales (Sta. Teresita); Sophia Wingco (Pandan); Irish Mae David Manansala (Balibago); Marchel Ravin Santos (Lourdes Sur East); Kate Z. Sison (Sapalibutad); Jamila Colleen V. Rael (Tabun); Julie Ann P. Calaguas (Sta. Trinidad); Almae D. Bulanadi (Lourdes Northwest); Shauntal Claudio (Margot); Trizz H. De Leon (Cuayan); Clarisse P. Dumlao (Capaya); Mhikaella Vianca De Guzman (Pampang); Louise Jayne M. Paras (Cutud); Hanna Mae Lorega (Sto. Cristo); Arielle Maritoni Dizon Cabatana (San Jose); and Allyson Arceo Hetland (Pandan).

Lazatin thanked Beautéderm for supporting the pageant.

The mayor also expressed gratitude to other major sponsors including, Filchoice Meat Products, RMM Cold Storage and Meat Shop and JDN Realty Group. The sponsors and patron of MNA meanwhile are Best Western Hotels and Resorts, Angeles University Foundation, SM City Clark, Belajandro Hotel and Mind Art Workshop.

Lazatin commended the dedication and efforts of the MNA committee for the smooth flow and success of activities before the coronation night.

The committee is headed by Executive Assistant Reina Manuel and Lazatin's chief adviser, IC Calaguas.

Other members of the committee include Angeles City Tourism head Anneleen Antonio-Sugui, Angeles City Economic Development Investment and Promotions Head Irish Bonus-Llego, ACTO Consultant Cecille Flores-Sanchez, Frederick Policarpio, Rosette Ramos-Biag, Marlon Tuazon, Poklong Guina, Marna Dagumboy-Del Rosario, and G.R. Esguerra. #