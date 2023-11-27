Mutya ning Angeles coronation set Nov 30

ANGELES CITY -- The Mutya ning Angeles coronation night is set on November 30, 2023, at the Grand Palazzo Royale.

The beauty pageant, a project of Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr., is co-presented by Beautéderm Corporation.

The pre-pageant was organized by the MNA working committee, led by Chief Adviser IC Calaguas, and Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, with the help from members of the Angeles City Tourism Office, led by Anneleen Sugui, Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office, headed by Irish Bonus-Llego, City Nutrition Office, led by Jermaine Jam Aguila, Information and Communication and Technology Division, headed by Michael Lising, Gender and Development Office, led by Mina Cabiles, Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, headed by Rudy Simeon, and City Information Office, led by Arnel San Pedro.

Also part of the working committee are Frederick Policarpio, Marlon Tuazon Rosette Ramos-Biag, Rommel “Poklong” Guina, Cecille Flores-Sanchez and Marna Dagumboy-del Rosario.

The official wardrobe of the candidates – from elegant gowns, swimwear, and shoes — were all locally made.

The gowns were produced by local designers, the swimwear by Policarpio, while the shoes by Bong Gonzales.

Among the designers are Carl John Miranda, Mich Viray, Cholo Ayuyao, Richard Strandz, Christopher Glaraga Egne, Ritche Sabinian, Jhune Angeles, and Bryan Henson. #