Mutya Ning Angeles screening starts

ANGELES CITY -- The city government here has started the screening of 30 ladies for the Mutya Ning Angeles 2024.

The beauty pageant is a project of the city government under the leadership of Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr.

The contest is co-presented by the Beautéderm Corporation, led by President and Chief Executive Officer Rhea Anicoche-Tan.

Among the members of the screening committee are renowned designers and stylists Rosette Ramos-Biag, Frederick Policarpio, and Marlon Tuazon.

Also present during the selection of the official candidates are Lazatin's chief adviser, IC Calaguas, and Executive Assistant Reina Manuel.

Calaguas and Manuel are assisted by Angeles City Tourism Officer-in-Charge Anneleen Antonio-Sugui; Angeles City Economic Development Investment and Promotions Head Irish Bonus-Llego; ACTO Consultant Cecille Flores-Sanchez, Poklong Guina, and Gerome Esguerra.

“There were 30 applicants who attended the screening today. And all of them were really impressive,” Manuel said.

Antonio-Sugui said the participants represented the 27 barangays including Anunas, Balibago, Capaya, Cuayan, Cutcut, Cutud, Lourdes Northwest, Lourdes Sur, Lourdes Sur East, Malabanias, Margot, Mining, Ninoy Aquino, Pampang, Pandan, Pulungbulu, Pulung Cacutud, Pulung Maragul, Salapungan, San Jose, Sta. Teresita, Sta. Trinidad, Sapalibutad, Sapangbato, Sto. Cristo, Sto. Domingo and Tabun.

The Mutya Ning Angeles 2024 coronation night is set on November 28, 2024 at the Grand Palazzo Royale.

The first pageant was held after the Mt. Pinatubo eruption in 1992.

Its first coronation night was held at the Holy Angel University (HAU), with Crisanta Delfin as the first title holder.

The reigning queen of MNA is Genica Mae Cruz of Barangay Cutcut. She is now preparing to represent Angeles City in the upcoming Mutya Ning Kapampangan.