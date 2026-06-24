BDO Unibank. Inc., the Philippines’ biggest bank, is again the country’s most valuable brand (MVB), topping the list of 50 other brands which posted growth---upticks driven by resilient consumer demand, expanding digital adoption, and continued infrastructure investments.

A key player in its league, BDO achieved the title anew via its sustained focus on customer satisfaction, operational resilience, inclusive growth, solid digital infrastructure, future-readiness, dependability and trust.

BDO’s 3-peat title comes from Brand Finance Asia---the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy---which, in its latest report released on June 2026, named the Bank the country’s MVB with a brand value of US$3.5 billion, a huge chunk of the Philippines’ 50 most valuable brands’ total growth of 11% year-on-year, or a combined value of US$35.3 billion in 2026.

The annual Brand Finance report evaluates more than 6,000 brands globally, measuring both brand value and brand strength to assess how intangible assets contribute to business performance and consumer preference.

For BDO, Brand Finance attributed the Bank’s continued leadership to strong lending and deposit growth, solid balance sheet fundamentals, fee-generating businesses, and widespread accessibility through its extensive ATM network.

The banking sector, the league BDO leads, maintains its central role in the Philippines’ brand landscape, underpinned by steady credit growth, strong remittance inflows, and accelerating digital adoption across major institutions.

“BDO remains the Philippines’ most valuable brand for the third consecutive year, underpinned by sustained core banking performance, strong balance sheet fundamentals, and strong brand recognition and reputation. Continued growth in lending, deposits, and fee-generating businesses, alongside resilient net interest income, has supported its leadership position alongside its strong brand and ATM network that enables easy access for Filipinos,” Brand Finance said.

BDO’s 3-year MVB run, said Alex Haigh, Managing Director Asia Pacific of Brand Finance, “is a testament to the years of strategic growth from an institution that remains focused on building a future-ready bank for every Filipino. With physical presence in 92% of Philippine municipalities and a growing global footprint around the world, BDO is on a positive growth trajectory.”

“The Philippines’ leading brands in 2026 reflect an economy where domestic demand, consumer engagement, and infrastructure investment are becoming increasingly important drivers of brand value growth. While banking brands like BDO continue to anchor the market through scale, liquidity, and digital transformation, we are also seeing strong momentum across consumer-facing brands such as SM Supermalls (brand value at USD1.1 billion), becoming the Philippines’ strongest brand in 2026, achieving a Brand Strength Index score of 95.3/100 and maintaining its AAA+ brand strength rating, the highest accolade for brand strength awarded by Brand Finance,” he added.

Furthered Haigh: “Utility brands are also strengthening their economic contribution, moving beyond operational reliability to play a more strategic role in enabling growth, sustainability, and long-term national development. Brands that combine nationwide accessibility with strong emotional relevance and everyday consumer utility are increasingly outperforming in both value creation and brand strength.”

BDO’s performance drives on stronger, marking its footprints in the past two years, having been named by Brand Finance as the only bank from the Philippines in the roster of the ASEAN top 10 most valuable banking brands during the Asia Brand Gala 2025 in Singapore.

In 2024, the Bank expanded its footprint bringing its total network to 1,793 across the Philippines and key international markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore. This expansion supports BDO’s mission to bring essential financial services closer to underserved communities.

Additionally, BDO has continued to strengthen its digital infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of customers. Its Go Digital initiatives are designed to provide clients with secure and easy access to banking services anytime, anywhere. Enhancements to its BDO Online and BDO Pay mobile apps have delivered smoother, more personalized experiences.

This year, BDO is celebrating its 50th year in the industry, with a strong commitment to serve Filipinos here and around the world better, continuing to fulfill its pledge: “We Find Ways.” (Jovi T. De Leon)