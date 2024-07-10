My childhood dream

When I was about six or seven years old, I joined the beauty contest in our barangay as part of the yearly fiesta celebration. I vividly remember that I was the youngest among the candidates and eventually came home without any award at all. That was my first and only experience of joining a beauty pageant. During those years as well, I would often ask my mom if I could join Eat Bulaga's Little Miss Philippines, but since we lived in a province, and the studio was in Manila, my dream to join this contest did not become a reality.

As I grew older, I always imagined myself joining in beauty pageants and it was unfortunate that I was not given this opportunity when I was in school. While watching my schoolmates during beauty contests during our Intramurals celebration, I often wondered how I will answer the question given during the Final Q&A portion.

Last week, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. celebrated its 60th anniversary and gathered more than 100 of its winners in one stage during the Binibining Pilipinas 2024 Opening Number. Among the iconic queens who graced the said epic performance were Miss Universe winners Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray as well as Miss International winners Bea Santiago, Kylie Verzosa, and Melanie Marquez, the first, and so far only, Miss Supranational winner from the Philippines, Mutya Johanna Datul, and 2021 Miss Intercontinental Cinderella Faye Obeñita.

Indeed, these beauty queens are icons of their own right, and they deserve to be celebrated in such a grandiose and fabulous number. Beauty queens are often seen as just pretty faces in sparkly gowns, but they are so much more than that. They represent grace, intelligence, and poise. The essence of a beauty queen goes beyond physical appearance; it encompasses inner strength and resilience.

They also serve as role models for young girls everywhere, showing them that they can be both beautiful and intelligent. By using their platform to advocate for important causes, such as education, health care, and social justice, beauty queens are not just figures to be admired from afar; they are active participants in making the world a better place.

It takes hard work and dedication to become a beauty queen. Contestants must undergo rigorous training in public speaking, talent development, and community service. They must also possess strong leadership skills and the ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

Therefore, the essence of a beauty queen is not just about looking good on stage; it is about embodying grace, intelligence, and compassion. Beauty queens are powerful agents of change who inspire others to reach for their goals and make a positive impact on the world. Looking back on this childhood dream, I wonder if I can still make a difference in my own way.