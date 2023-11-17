My Lola Nor's opens at The Lakeshore

MEXICO -- Homegrown casual dining restaurant My Lola Nor's Meryendahan has opened its doors at the Lakeshore.

The opening ceremonies on November 16 were led by My Lola Nor’s owners Elsa and Reymond Yabut, Central Country Estate Inc. (CCEI) Chief Operating Officer Arch. Brian John Mangio, and CCEI Events and Marketing Director Maricar David-Pangilinan.

Originally from Mabalacat City, My Lola Nor’s is popular for classic Filipino and Kapampangan cuisines.

One of their specialties is the okoy, a vegetable and shrimp fritter.

Discover the heart of Filipino flavors at My Lola Nor’s Lakeshore from Mondays to Fridays from 4PM to 10PM, and Saturdays and Sundays from 4PM to 12MN.

Lakeshore's Christmas village is also open daily from 8AM to 10PM.

Families and friends may enjoy colorful Christmas sights and displays and activities including boat and bike rides, and fishing at the lake.