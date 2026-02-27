MY TRUE RELIGION IS KINDNESS

The Philippine Constitution guarantees the right to choose religion. The predominant Roman Catholic Church teachings advocate kindness to others. The Muslims Koran champions brotherhood. The Protestants push the golden rule “Do unto others what others to do unto you”. The Iglesia Ni Cristo is successful in emphasizing kindness among its members. Even Apollo Quiboloy and the late Eliseo Soriano, who are both Pampangueños preach kindness as a principal virtue.

In our everyday life, if you do one good act, you feel uplifted. Kindness refreshes both the giver and the receiver.

I remember the ladies who manifested kindness of the highest degree.

Sometime in 1972, we went to Dipolog City, Zamboanga. Our plan was to stay in that city. We wanted to hide the pregnancy of my companion from the prying eyes of the judgmental. Since we were short in money, we contacted a friend to accommodate and help us in our predicament. To our disappointment, we were received with cold shoulder from our target. Then we thought a kind stranger we met on the airplane.

Her name is Carmen Navalta. She lives in Ipil, Zamboanga. We sought Ms. Navalta in Ipil and we were welcomed like long lost relatives. Without question, we were fed and provided shelter. She was so pleasant that I do not remember any mention of rent or contribution to the food in the house. The husband was equally pleasant and accommodating. Since this happened 54 years ago, I do not even remember his first name. All I know is he is Mr. Navalta. After two months in Ipil, I returned to Manila. The kindness of Mr. and Mrs. Navalta left an indelible mark in my mind.

Sometime in 1990, I was sent as Philippine delegate to an international conference in Dallas, Texas. I was short of finance so my limited budget could not sustain my 45 day stay in a hotel. I thought of calling Filipino residents in that place.

I dialed the phone and our conversation ran like this:

Me: I am a Filipino and request your kindness so I can stay with you for 45 days.

Lady on the other line: I have a place but it may not be to your liking . It used to be my garage and it may be too small.

Me: Beggars are not choosers

Lady on the other line: Alright. I like your reply. I will fetch you right away.

This is how I met Lourdes Masa in Texas. Her family used to reside in Molo, Iloilo.

I enjoyed my stay in Dallas. The family was not well-off but whatever they have, they joyfully shared. I felt that I found a home there because I became a friend of the extended Masa family. After a week, Ms. Masa invited my fellow delegates to stay in her house, so the three of us – Roger, Winnie and myself enjoyed the comforts of a house in Texas for a month.

By the end of the conference, the Masa family became our dear friend and benefactor.

I lost contact with the Masa family yet the kindness showed to me will forever be in the corners of my mind. If someone knows the Masas, please contact me at once.

Sometime in 1966, I was a student at the Philippine Normal College. Since we lived in Masantol, Pampanga, we were almost lost in the city. We were homeless. Then, from nowhere, we chanced upon Leonor “Nene” de la Peña and her family. The de la Peña were staying in a dilapidated house, (Home Along the Riles) in Balic, Balic, Sampaloc.

Nene was so gracious that she took me in their house. Yoyong, the kind husband worked as Security Guard at the Opera House and they have seven children. Nene was a plain housewife. We lived on the poverty line but I was treated like a son in a loving family. That was all I need at the time, so I finished college and landed a teaching job in Quezon City.

Atching Nene and Koyang Yoyong de la Peña were poor in finances but rich in kindness. Their children now remain to be very “close” relatives because of the kindness shown by their parents.

Ms. Navalta, Ms. Masa and Ms. Dela Peña practice kindness as a religion.