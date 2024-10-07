Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab files COC for CSF mayor

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Team My Love San Fernando, led by mayoral aspirant Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab, filed their respective certificates of candidacy on Monday, October 7 with much fanfare and flanked by hundreds of supporters.

Wearing white and blue, Pineda-Cayabyab and her supporters walked along major streets of the city as a show of solidarity.

A thanksgiving mass was also held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando, officiated by Archbishop emeritus Paciano Aniceto.

Pineda-Cayabyab’s runningmate is reelectionist Vice Mayor Benedict Jasper Lagman.

Their councilor slate include re-electionist Rosemary Calimlim, Ricky Hizon, Tina Lagman, Ayzel Macalino, Rosalie “Alvin” Mendoza, and Angel “Puti” Wijangco; and new aspirants Kristel “Ato” Agustin, Benjie Angeles, Tin Chua and Perico Quiwa.

Pineda-Cayabyab, a former board member of Pampanga, said that she will bring a well rounded governance for the city focusing more on social services and programs.

She said that more services will benefit all sectors of the city specifically those in the poor and marginalized ones.

The mayoralty-aspirant vowed that she will look into the problems of flooding, poverty and traffic in the city.

The team was accompanied by Governor Dennis Pineda, Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda and businessman Rodolfo Pineda.

“We will bring back transparency. We will bring back the confidence of the business sector. This is the time,” Pineda-Cayabyab said.