Mynt President asummed CEO Martha Sazon named among Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Asia 202

Martha Sazon, president and CEO of Mynt, the parent company of GCash, has once again been recognized among Fortune’s Most Powerful Women 2026 Asia—marking her third consecutive inclusion in the prestigious list. The recognition highlights her role in reshaping financial access in the Philippines and elevating GCash into the country’s #1 finance superapp.

Sazon assumed leadership during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding GCash through a period of unprecedented demand. Her focus on customer-centricity transformed the platform into a lifeline for Filipinos, democratizing access to digital payments, savings, credit, insurance, and investments.

Under her leadership, Mynt became the country’s first and only $5B unicorn, embedding itself into everyday life and even becoming a verb across the Philippines. Building on this momentum, the company is now in the midst of its historic IPO process—the largest in Philippine history—structured with inclusive pricing that opens participation to everyday Filipinos, effectively democratizing investment across the nation. This groundbreaking move further underscores its role as a transformative force in Philippine fintech and signals strong investor confidence in its long‑term vision.

Her influence extends beyond GCash. Sazon has represented Philippine fintech and innovation at global forums such as the World Economic Forum in Davos, the International Monetary Fund Executive Board Retreat, the Global Summit of Women in Dubai, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and more recently, the UN Global Compact (UNGC) Leaders Summit 2026, which was held in New York City. By bringing the Philippine perspective to these international stages, she has helped position the country as an emerging leader in inclusive digital finance.

“I’m grateful for this recognition, which reflects the work of the whole team behind what we do. For us at GCash, “Finance for All” means using technology to make everyday life better and create more opportunities for Filipinos. There’s still so much more we can do, and that’s what keeps us going,” said Sazon.

The impact of her leadership is most evident in the country’s financial inclusion journey, with GCash pioneering inclusive lending through GScore, its AI‑driven credit scoring system. By recognizing digital behavior instead of traditional collateral, GCash has opened access to loans for more than 11 million borrowers, half of whom are women. Before the pandemic, only 29% of Filipinos were banked, and formal borrowing penetration stood at just 12%, with 40% relying on informal lenders. Today, largely because of finance apps like GCash, 50% of Filipino adults now have a formal financial account, a transformation that bridges the gap between the unbanked and the banked, enabling households to manage daily needs, supporting small businesses, and strengthening communities. These innovations demonstrate how fintech can drive empowerment at scale.

Sazon’s career spans three decades across industries, including consumer goods, telecom, and fintech. Prior to Mynt, she spent 12 years at Globe Telecom, where she drove growth in mobile postpaid, SME, and broadband services. She graduated cum laude in business administration and accountancy from the University of the Philippines Diliman and pursued further studies at IMD, INSEAD, and Harvard Business School.

The Most Powerful Women Asia list is one of Fortune’s most prestigious programs, honoring 150 women leaders across the region whose influence spans business, culture, and public life. Candidates are evaluated on scale, innovation, influence, trajectory, and impact—making the recognition one of the most highly competitive citations for leaders in Asia and a benchmark of leadership excellence. Sazon’s inclusion affirms not only her achievements at GCash but also her place among Asia’s most transformative leaders.

It also reflects how Philippine fintech, under her guidance, continues to redefine financial inclusion through customer‑centric innovation, empower communities, and earn global respect while contributing to nation‑building.