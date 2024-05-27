N. Ecija farmers get P137-M machinery

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Farmers in Nueva Ecija province received P137.3 million worth of machinery from the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization or PHilMech under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program.

A total of 61 farmers’ cooperatives and associations (FCAs) will benefit from the 59 units of four-wheel drive tractors, seven units of thresher, and four units of rice reaper which are equipped with Global Positioning System for easy monitoring.

The PHilMech said that the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 11203 served as basis in determining the RCEF Mechanization Program recipients which include prioritizing rice-based FCAs accredited by the Department of Agriculture.

In case there are no qualified FCAs in a particular area or they cannot comply with the requirements, the local government unit may become the beneficiary that will oversee the operation of machinery to meet the needs of individual farmers.

The PHilMech conducts training regarding the proper use, management, and monitoring of utilization of the farm machinery, which could be used by other farmers at a lower cost with proceeds allocated for maintenance.

It is also expected to help the individual farmers who will use and avail the services of the machines.

FCAs who wish to become beneficiaries of the RCEF Mechanization Program must submit an application to PHilMech or the local agriculture office in their municipality or city.