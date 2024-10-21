NANAY CALLS FOR UNITY

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda called on candidates and their supporters in the upcoming May 2025 elections to ensure a peaceful and orderly campaign season.

Pineda appealed to the candidates to avoid engaging in mudslinging and dirty politics.

“Ang hinihiling ko lang ay sana maging peaceful at huwag silang mag-away-away. Ang importante dito ay yung pagkakaisa natin,” Pineda said.

She also urged voters to exercise their right to vote and choose their candidates wisely.

“Ang importante po ‘yung pagboboto niyo, ‘yung kung sino ang nasa puso ninyo ang piliin ninyo pero wag na kayong makipag-argue,” Pineda said.

The vice governor added that she is praying for Pampanga to get through the elections without any untoward incidents and for the province to remain united during the campaign and election period.