Nanay files transfer of voter registration to CSF

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Pampanga Vice Gov. Lilia “Baby” Pineda filed her transfer of voter registration before the office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in this capital city yesterday, April 30.

The move further fueled speculations that the veteran politician will wrestle the mayoralty seat opposing Mayor Vilma Caluag in the next polls.

The vice governor was accompanied by her son, Governor Dennis Pineda, as the former filed her transfer of voter registration before 9 AM.

Early this month, the vice governor’s husband, Businessman Rodolfo Pineda, and his daughter, former Board Member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab, filed their transfer of voter registration in the City of San Fernando.

Vice Governor Pineda served as governor of Pampanga from 2010 to 2019. She was also mayor of Lubao towns from 1992 to 2001.