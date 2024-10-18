Nanay leads AKAP payout in Mabalacat

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 800 bantay bayan from Malacat City received financial assistance from Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda through the "Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program" (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The DSWD said that AKAP aims to protect “minimum wage earners from the effects of inflation that tend to erode their buying power.”

“To qualify as a beneficiary under AKAP, the individual must belong to the low-income category, such as those whose income does not exceed the statutory minimum wage,” the DSWD said in its Memorandum Circular No. 4.

Each beneficiary received P3,000.

Pineda met with the beneficiaries at the Barangay Dolores Covered Court.

She was joined by Board Members Benny Jocson, Lawyer Claire Lim and Board Member Ananias Canlas, Jr.

Pineda also led the distribution of free medicines under the Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program.

Philippine Councilors League-Pampanga President Cherry Manalo attended the event.