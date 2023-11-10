Nanay to lead oath-taking of new brgy execs in Angeles

ANGELES CITY -- Pampanga Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda is set to administer the oath-taking of winning barangay leaders here at Royce Hotel on November 16, 2023.

Some 33 barangay captains, 231 kagawads, 33 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons, and 231 SK kagawads are set to take their oath of office on said date.

Of the 33 punong barangays, 19 are newly elected and the remaining 14 were re-elected.

The re-elected barangay captains are Augusto Flores (Barangay Anunas), Rafael Bondoc (Barangay Capaya), Alexander De Guzman (Barangay Claro M. Recto), Bernard Dayrit (Barangay Lourdes Sur), Alfredo Bulaun (Barangay Lourdes Sur East), Lester Hernandez (Barangay Mining), Francisco Cura (Barangay Pulung Cacutud), Harry Castro (Barangay San Jose), Amelia Torres (Barangay San Nicolas), Joel Sanchez (Barangay Sta. Teresita), Danilo Nacu (Barangay Sta. Trinidad), Lourdes Manansala (Barangay Sto. Cristo), Renato Cosme (Barangay Sto. Rosario) and Ronald Diangson (Barangay Virgen Delos Remedios).

The newly-elected barangay captains are Joseph Ponce (Barangay Balibago), Mauro Mallari (Barangay Agapito Del Rosario), Gerom Costales (Barangay Amsic), Ulyssis Lumanlan (Barangay Cuayan), Robin Nepomuceno (Barangay Cutcut), Jesusito Masbang (Barangay Cutud), Nicanor Soriano (Barangay Lourdes Northwest), Luz Nava (Barangay Malabanias), Dominador Lising Jr. (Barangay Margot), John Terry Halili (Barangay Ninoy Aquino), Carlos Dela Cruz (Barangay Pampang), Maria Corazon Alejandrino (Barangay Pandan), Lorna Zabala (Barangay Pulungbulu), Edgar Avillon (Barangay Pulung Maragul), Reynaldo Malig (Barangay Salapungan), Mario Manialung (Barangay Sapangbato), Cristina Pineda (Barangay Sapalibutad), Marcia Arceo (Barangay Sto. Domingo), and Angel Cordero (Barangay Tabun).

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has encouraged all winning barangay leaders to realize their campaign promises and serve their constituents.

The highly-urbanized now gets revenues reaching more than P2 billion annually even without tax increases.

Expected guests during the oath-taking ceremonies include Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting, Magalang Mayor Malu Lacson, Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo, members of the Angeles City Council, and Department of the Interior and Local Government Angeles City Director Yvette Cosio.