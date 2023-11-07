Nanay to new village execs 'Serve your constituents'

CLARK FREEPORT -- Vice Governor Lilia Pineda reminded newly-elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to perform their duty of delivering quality service to their constituents.

Pineda said the new local officers have two years to work and maximize the opportunity given to them by the people.

The Commission on Elections announced that the next barangay and SK elections (BSKE) is set on December 2025 after the Supreme Court's (SC) denied the motion for reconsideration of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on the constitutionality of the postponement of the December 2025 election.

"Ang mga tao ngayon talagang nagdedesisyon na. Ang gusto nilang makasama 'yung kapitan na matutulungan sila kapag may kailangan sila," the vice governor said.

She added that most of the candidates who won during the recently-concluded BSKE in province have good track records in serving their community.

Pineda urged the new village officers to make use of the service vehicles provided by the provincial government to assist their constituents.

"Marami kayong dapat tulungan. May mga sasakyan kayo galing kay governor kaya bilisan ninyo ang serbisyo, 'wag kayong titigil para piliin pa rin kayo ng tao hangga't pwede," she said.