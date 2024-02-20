Nanay’s birthday wish: Healthy Kapampangans, progress

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Vice Governor Lilia Pineda will be celebrating her birthday on February 21 and her wishes are focused on enhancing health programs for Kapampangans and spearheading more developments in Pampanga, especially at the Clark Freeport.

Pineda said she is grateful for her life's journey and wished that she will be able to establish a comprehensive health system that caters to all underprivileged Kapampangans before she retires from politics.

“Ang gusto ko sana maayos ang mga ospital. ‘Yung sistema ko sa pagtulong sa mga may sakit ay in place na at susundin nalang nila. Sana lahat ng ospital ay may medical equipment na at sana matuto na ang mga tao na magpacheck-up at dapat lahat ng gamot ay libre,” the vice governor said.

She hopes to institutionalize the said system to ensure that all necessary assistance is readily available to Kapampangans for the years to come.

Pineda also wishes that Pampanga, including Clark Freeport will take the forefront in progress and development.

She said she is in coordination with Clark Development Corporation President Agnes Devanadera in making the freeport a premier tourist destination and encouraging more locators to invest.

“Kailangan maging number one ang development ng Pampanga at sana dumami pa ang mga locators sa Clark kasi naging susi rin ng pag-unlad ng Pampanga ang Clark,” she said.

Pineda said she wants to continue sharing what she and her family have for Pampanga and its people.

“Ako wala na akong mahihiling pa para sa sarili ko. Ang gusto ko lang masaya at malusog ang mga Kapampangan,” she said.