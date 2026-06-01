Nash Lim, Shagne Paula Yaoyao rule 2026 OVRLND GRVL Nationals weekend

Nearly 600 riders converged at Filinvest Mimosa+ in Clark Freeport on May 31 for the 2026 OVRLND GRVL: The Philippine Gravel National Championships, the biggest edition of the race yet and a landmark day for gravel cycling in the country.
The championship event was sanctioned by PhilCycling and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), underscoring its importance on both the national and international calendar.
Starting from Filinvest Mimosa+, the route pushed riders across Clark and into the surrounding roads and gravel sectors of Mabalacat, Bamban, Concepcion, and Magalang before returning to the finish, delivering a true test of endurance, handling, and strategy across Central Luzon.
The race drew one of the strongest and deepest gravel fields assembled locally, with close to 600 participants taking part across the event.
In the elite division, Nash Lim ruled the men’s category in 3:06:28, while Shagne Paula Yaoyao topped the women’s elite field in 3:42:19. Their victories earned them the distinction of being among the country’s first official Philippine National Champions in gravel cycling under the OVRLND GRVL banner.
“OVRLND GRVL was built to showcase the best of Philippine gravel racing, and this year’s championship proved that our riders are ready for the highest level of competition,” said race director Jumbo Tayag.
“From the elite race to the age-group battles, the depth of talent and the energy on course showed that gravel cycling has a strong future in the Philippines.”
The women’s national champions were Nigel Kyla Hortaleza (19-34), Kathleen Estrabo (35-39), Kristia Anne Gamilla (40-44), Thea Kristina Pabuayon (45-49), Ma. Victoria Ferreria (50-54), and Bernadette Tan (55-59).
On the men’s side, the national champions were Nathaniel Blanca (19-34), Leopoldo Japitana (35-39), Roldan Antonio (40-44), Mario Ramirez (45-49), Eusebio Quiñones (50-54), John Thomas Gonzales (55-59), Bernardo Mateo (60-64), and Julito Anchores (65-69).
The 2026 OVRLND GRVL: Philippine Gravel National Championship was supported by Applied Nutrition and Whey King, Filinvest Mimosa+, DT Swiss, Cervelo, Unison Bikes, Specialized Philippines, Pocari Sweat, and Vittoria Tires.
With national titles on the line and UCI recognition attached to the event, OVRLND GRVL further established Clark and its neighboring communities as a premier destination for off-road endurance racing.
National champions will also have the opportunity to represent the Philippines at the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Western Australia on October 10-11, adding even greater significance to the battle for the national jersey.
Hosted at Filinvest Mimosa+, the championship added another major chapter to the growth of cycling and multisport events in the region. (Press Release).