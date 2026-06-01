Nash Lim, Shagne Paula Yaoyao rule 2026 OVRLND GRVL Nationals weekend

Nearly 600 riders converged at Filinvest Mimosa+ in Clark Freeport on May 31 for the 2026 OVRLND GRVL: The Philippine Gravel National Championships, the biggest edition of the race yet and a landmark day for gravel cycling in the country.

The championship event was sanctioned by PhilCycling and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), underscoring its importance on both the national and international calendar.

Starting from Filinvest Mimosa+, the route pushed riders across Clark and into the surrounding roads and gravel sectors of Mabalacat, Bamban, Concepcion, and Magalang before returning to the finish, delivering a true test of endurance, handling, and strategy across Central Luzon.

The race drew one of the strongest and deepest gravel fields assembled locally, with close to 600 participants taking part across the event.

In the elite division, Nash Lim ruled the men’s category in 3:06:28, while Shagne Paula Yaoyao topped the women’s elite field in 3:42:19. Their victories earned them the distinction of being among the country’s first official Philippine National Champions in gravel cycling under the OVRLND GRVL banner.

“OVRLND GRVL was built to showcase the best of Philippine gravel racing, and this year’s championship proved that our riders are ready for the highest level of competition,” said race director Jumbo Tayag.