National Church Heritage Summit set in Pampanga

The National Summit III of Church Archives and Heritage Workers is scheduled to be held at the Royce Hotel and Casino in Pampanga on September 16 to 18, 2026.

The summit’s executive committee (ExeComm) recently paid a courtesy call to Governor Lilia Pineda to present the event and discuss its role in promoting the preservation of church archives and cultural heritage.

The delegation was composed of priests Gaspar Segaya, Eugenio Reyes, and Emil Guiao.

The three church leaders invited Pineda to serve as speaker during the three-day event.

Carrying the theme, “Memory, Mission, and Creation: Building Resilient Archives of Faith for the Future,” the summit is expected to gather church archivists, heritage workers, scholars, conservation advocates, and cultural groups from different parts of the country.

The ExeComm said the event aims to strengthen collaboration and discussions on safeguarding the Catholic church’s archival records and cultural heritage for future generations.