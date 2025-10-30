Honoring the dead without harming the living

Every November, cemeteries across the country turn into seas of light and color. Families gather to clean tombs, offer flowers, light candles, and pray for their departed loved ones. This is Undas — a time of love, memory, and faith deeply rooted in Filipino culture.

But after the prayers are said and the candles burn out, another sight emerges: piles of trash scattered across cemetery grounds. Food wrappers, plastic bottles, melted candle wax, and synthetic flowers cover the very spaces meant for reflection. What should be a solemn tribute often ends with an environmental headache.

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), over 1,000 tons of solid waste were collected nationwide after Undas in 2024. Most of this came from single-use plastics, disposable food containers, and artificial decorations — items used for only a few hours yet lasting for decades in landfills.

This yearly ritual of remembrance has, unintentionally, become one of pollution. Candle smoke adds to air pollution and, while improperly disposed waste clogs drainage systems and finds its way into rivers and seas. The colorful plastic flowers that adorn graves for a day become an eyesore and environmental hazard for years.

Still, it doesn’t have to be this way. Many environmental groups and local governments are urging Filipinos to celebrate a “green Undas.” The message is simple: honor your loved ones without harming the planet.

Families can start with small, mindful acts. Use fresh flowers or potted plants instead of plastic ones. Bring reusable containers for food, and avoid single-use utensils. Light fewer candles but let them burn longer. Most importantly, take your trash home or segregate it properly before leaving the cemetery.

Some local governments have begun installing segregated bins and organizing cleanup drives after November 2. Others have launched awareness campaigns reminding visitors that “Respect for the dead includes respect for the Earth.” These initiatives deserve support and participation.

Undas, at its heart, is not about how many candles we light or how grand our offerings are. It is about remembering those who came before us — and living out the values they taught us. Caring for the environment is one of the most meaningful ways to pass on that legacy.

So as we visit cemeteries this Saturday, November 01, let’s bring our faith, our flowers, and our love — but also our sense of responsibility. In honoring the dead, may we also remember the living world they once cherished. After all, a clean and cared-for environment is the best memorial we can offer to those who came before us, and a lasting gift to those who will follow.