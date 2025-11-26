NBI arrest 2 Cameroonians in Clark for robbery-extortion

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Wednesday that its Pampanga District Office has arrested two Cameroonian nationals in Clark Freeport for robbery-extortion and estafa.

The NBI Pampanga District conducted the operation, in coordination with the 301st Counterintelligence Squadron, 301st Special Mission Group, 300th Air Intelligence Security Wing – Philippine Air Force (PAF), and Clark Development Corporation – Public Safety Division (CDC-PSD).

The authorities arrested Vitalys Awa Njinwa alias "Johnson Brown; and Pensiga Derick Sama alias Stephane

Andre Obame, both Cameroonian nationals, in an entrapment operation on November 20, 2025, for robbery (extortion) and swindling (estafa).

The NBI-Pampanga said it received a complaint from a Korean national, who reported that the suspects had defrauded him of 731,750 USDT (cryptocurrency), equivalent to approximately P42,441,500.

This is in connection with a purported Gold Transport Operation from Nairobi, Kenya, to Incheon, South Korea, the agency said.

The NBI Pampanga added that the amount represented fees for customs processing, cargo insurance, warehouse charges, and other fabricated expenses.

The foreigners allegedly provided fraudulent documents, including falsified landing permits and air waybills, videos and photographs of the supposed gold bars, in order to convince the complainant that the gold had been shipped and was being held by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Clark.

Over time, additional payments were demanded and the complainant was threatened that the gold would not be shipped unless he paid an additional 1,000,000 USDT (more or less Php58,000,000.00), purportedly as a bribe for the Chief of BOC Clark.

Realizing that he had been defrauded, the complainant reportedly sought the assistance of NBI-Pampanga.

The agency immediately launched an entrapment operation.

During the arranged meetup at a café inside a hotel in Clark, the suspects allegedly attempted to collect 1,000,000 USDT, consisting of 25,000 USD in cash and the remaining balance stored in a cryptocurrency cold-storage ledger.

The BOC Port of Clark certified that the Airway Bill presented by the subjects as proof of the gold shipment was not registered in the Bureau of Customs’ Electronic-to-Mobile (E2M) System and had no record of arrival at the Port of Clark International Airport.

The suspects were presented for Inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Mabalacat City for the violations. (RGN)