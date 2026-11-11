NBI arrests 3 alleged driver's license fixers

Three alleged fixers were arrested in an entrapment operation at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) branch in Guagua town, Pampanga.

The three may face up to six years in prison and a fine of as much as P2 million under the Anti-Red Tape Act law (ARTA), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Luzon Regional Office III (CELRO) said.

NBI Region 3 Assistant Regional Director Victor Lorenzo said the suspects were arrested on Monday, November 9, 2026 following an investigation into individuals allegedly offering to facilitate driver’s license applications without requiring applicants to undergo the mandatory actual driving test.

Lorenzo said the operation was conducted following information and complaints received by the agency about individuals offering to bypass the licensing procedures in exchange for a fee.

The NBI said it conducted surveillance and verification before carrying out the entrapment operation.