NBI arrests 3 alleged driver's license fixers

Three alleged fixers were arrested in an entrapment operation at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) branch in Guagua town, Pampanga.
The three may face up to six years in prison and a fine of as much as P2 million under the Anti-Red Tape Act law (ARTA), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Luzon Regional Office III (CELRO) said.
NBI Region 3 Assistant Regional Director Victor Lorenzo said the suspects were arrested on Monday, November 9, 2026 following an investigation into individuals allegedly offering to facilitate driver’s license applications without requiring applicants to undergo the mandatory actual driving test.
Lorenzo said the operation was conducted following information and complaints received by the agency about individuals offering to bypass the licensing procedures in exchange for a fee.
The NBI said it conducted surveillance and verification before carrying out the entrapment operation.
An undercover NBI operative posed as a driver’s license applicant and was approached by one of the suspects, who allegedly explained how the actual driving test could be bypassed in exchange for payment.
Lorenzo said investigators also discovered alleged coordination with other LTO sites to facilitate the processing and release of driver’s licenses. The official described the operation as highly organized and syndicated.
The three arrested individuals declined to disclose their identities and refused to issue statements regarding their arrest.
Lorenzo said the NBI is completing the documentation for inquest proceedings.
He added that charges are being prepared against the suspects under Section 21(h) of Republic Act 11032, or the Anti-Red Tape Act (ARTA), which penalizes fixing and collusion with fixers for economic gain or advantage.
Under Section 22 of the law, violators face imprisonment of one to six years and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P2 million.
The provision also carries administrative penalties for public officials or employees involved in the illegal activities.
Lorenzo reminded the public to follow the proper procedures when applying for driver’s licenses.
He stressed that bypassing driving tests could put motorists, passengers and other road users at risk. |via Tristan Jingco