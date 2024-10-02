NBI-CL boosts fight against cybercrime

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Central Luzon said on Tuesday that it has strengthened its fight against cybercrime in the region through stronger digital forensic capabilities and raising public awareness.

NBI Acting Regional Director Isaac Carpeso, Jr. said the bureau is strictly enforcing the Cybercrime Prevention Act in Central Luzon with specially-trained agents focused on cybercrime in each of the seven provinces.

Carpeso cited a recent large-scale operation against online scammers in Angeles City wherein 100 individuals were arrested.

He said the public could help by actively reporting any form of illegal activities.

The NBI in the region said it has also enhanced public access to its services by introducing mobile clearance units and streamlining online processes in Central Luzon.

“Aside from our core investigative work, the issuance of NBI clearance is critical for employment both locally and abroad, visa applications, and other legal processes,” Carpeso said.

The NBI's mobile service, dubbed “NBI Clearance on-Wheels,” brings clearance application services directly to communities, ensuring greater accessibility for individuals who may not have easy access to regional or district offices.

With the expanded and streamlined clearance process, applicants may now register, schedule appointments, and make payments online through various payment channels like e-wallets and online banking.

Once registered and payment is made, applicants can visit the nearest NBI Clearance Center on their scheduled appointment date for photo and biometric processing.

As of September 15, 202, the NBI Central Luzon Regional Office said it has processed 51,939 applications, with 2,680 of those being first-time jobseekers who received their NBI clearance for free, as provided under the Republic Act No. 11261 or the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act.

For concerns or reports, the public is encouraged to contact the NBI through their Facebook page at NBI Central Luzon Regional Office III, by email at nbicelroregion3@gmail.com, or by calling (045) 455-2809.