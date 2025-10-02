NBI files charges vs Alice Guo, kin

The NBI-Bulacan South District Office (NBI BUSDO) has filed two separate cases against dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Leal Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, and her family for establishing businesses and purchasing real property in Marilao, Bulacan.

During a Senate inquiry in aid of legislation, the NBI said it was revealed that Guo's real name is Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese national.

It was also disclosed that Shiela Leal Guo, also known as Mier Zhang, is also a Chinese national.

Investigation conducted by the NBI found that Alice Guo and other family members are incorporators of several companies, including QJJ Group of Companies Inc., QSeed Genetics Inc., QJJ Meat Shop Inc., QJJ Slaughter House Inc., QJJ Smelting Plant Inc., and QJJ Embroidery Center Inc.

The bureau said all of these companies share a principal address on Maligaya Street, Barangay Patubig, Marilao, Bulacan.

The property was purchased by Alice Guo on October 5, 2010, for Php 2,000,000 and covers an area of 4,636 square meters, as detailed in the Absolute Deed of Sale and accompanying documents obtained from the Registry of Deeds of Meycauayan City and the Tax Declarations of Marilao, according to NBI.

The NBI-BUSDO revealed that Alice, Shiela, and Siemen "declared that they are Filipinos in the Articles of Incorporation of the aforementioned companies, holding the majority of the shares."

The charges include 30 counts of Falsification of Public Documents (under Article 172 in relation to Article 171 (4) of the Revised Penal Code) for falsifying the Articles of Incorporation, Secretary’s Certificate, and 2021 General Information Sheet (GIS) of the corporations.

Another 30 counts of Simulation of Minimum Capital Stock (under Section 2 of Commonwealth Act No. 108, or the Anti-Dummy Law were filed against the Guos.

The NBI said the Guo family was also charged four counts of Falsification of Public Documents for falsifying applications for Business, Occupancy, and Building Permits.

Alice Guo was charged with an additional six counts of Falsification of Public Documents, under Article 172 in relation to Article 171 (4) of the RPC for falsifying the Deed of Sale and Documentary Stamp related to the ownership of real property, the NBI said.