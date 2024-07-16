NBI nabs 3 in Bulacan organ trafficking ring

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday presented three individuals nabbed in Bulacan for alleged trafficking of human organs.

The NBI said the suspects, identified as Angela Atayde, Marichu Lomibao and Daniel Sicat, were arrested in a “rescue operation” in Brgy. Tungkong Mangga, San Jose del Monte City on July 11 where nine victims were rescued.

A fourth suspect, Allan Ligaya, a head nurse at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) and the alleged ringleader, remains at large, the NBI said.

In a press briefing, NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the arrest followed complaints received by the NBI-National Capital Region regarding certain individuals who are engaged in kidney trafficking.

According to the NBI, victims were recruited and the suspects facilitated the transfer of their kidneys to their clients for PHP200,000. The victims were also introduced to the recipients of their kidneys.

After being given a downpayment, the victims were taken to a house in Brgy. Tungkong Mangga, where the kidney transfers were performed.

The rescue operation was conducted by NCR operatives and social workers from the SJDM City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The rescued victims were turned over to the custody of the CSWDO, while the three suspects were presented for inquest proceedings for violation of Section 4 (h) of Republic Act No. 11862, otherwise known as the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act. (PNA)