NBI nabs "fake lawyer" for multiple offenses

The National Bureau of Investigation – Criminal Intelligence Division (NBI-CRID) said it has arrested two individuals in Tarlac for alleged Syndicated Estafa through Falsification of Public Documents in relation to Republic Act No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012), violations of Article 178 (Use of Fictitious Name and Concealing True Name) and Article 177 (Usurpation of Authority and Official Function) under the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

The bureau named the duo Jenny Sapad, a.k.a. Shiela Castillo and “Angel Roxas.

The agency said the operation stemmed from a complaint alleging that a certain “Sheila Naransa Castillo”, who represented herself as a lawyer, collected P5 million in exchange for a favorable court resolution regarding a parcel of land.

The complainant was an interested party and guaranteed to be the awardee of the property, according to NBI.

To support her claims, the agency said Castillo presented fake receipts and documents signed by a Judge and a clerk of Court of the Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) of Tarlac and Camiling.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect's name is not listed on the official websites of the Supreme Court Office of the Bar Confidant and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines as a lawyer, the NBI stated.

After confirming the illegal activities, the bureau said an entrapment operation was planned.

The initial meeting was set in the Hall of Justice in Tarlac, but the suspect instructed the complainant to meet her in a fast-food chain in Tarlac City.

NBI-CRID agents proceeded to the location and conducted the entrapment operation, resulting in the arrest of the duo.

During the operation, an identification card bearing the name "Angel Sotero Roxas”

NBI Director Jaime Santiago commended the agents of NBI-CRID for the operation that led to the arrest of the suspects.