NBI nabs Korean national for medical malpractice

The National Bureau of Investigation – Tarlac District Office (NBI-TARDO) arrested John Suk aka Suk Sang Hong on August 14, 2025 in Clark Freeport.

The Korean national is being accused of violating Section 8 and 10 of the Medical Act of 1959 under Republic Act 2382 as amended by Republic Act 4224 and Section 11 (a) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ACT of 2009 under Republic Act 9711.

The agency said the operation was initiated following an intelligence report that the suspect practices medicine in the Philippines sans registration from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The NBI-TARDO used a poseur patient, who went to Eirene Clinic for a medical consultation about dark marks on his face and a cyst on his back.

After an interview, the poseur buyer and NBI-TARDO agent entered a consultation room where Suk was waiting.

The Korean national allegedly examined the poseur patient and advised him to return in two weeks for removal of the cyst.

The NBI Tarlac said that Suk failed to present a license or accreditation.

The agency seized vaccines, antibiotics and other medicines, a laptop and a certificate of attendance.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago commended NBI-TARDO agents for the arrest of the Korean national.