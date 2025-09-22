NBI Olongapo arrests 3 for syndicated swindling

The National Bureau of Investigation – Olongapo District Office said it recently arrested three individuals for Syndicated Swindling, Falsification of Public and Official Documents, and Use of Falsified Documents.

The bureau identified the suspects as Mary Paz Felonia Leonardo, Glenda G. Olea, and

Angeline V. Antinez.

A complaint was filed against Leonardo, who allegedly assumed the identity of a lot owner in Subic, Zambales.

The complainants discovered that the titles, worth P2 million each, they received were fake.

Leonardo, along with Olea and Antinez, allegedly attempted to sell the same property to another "potential victim using a different fake title."

After verification from the Register of Deeds, the agency said it confirmed that the title conveyed to the complainant, as well as the title being offered to a new buyer, were all counterfeit.

The NBI-Olongapo said it conducted an entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the three.

The NBI district office added that the suspects "were caught in flagrante delicto" of receiving marked money from the victim.

It added that the three underwent Inquest Proceedings for their violations. (RGN)