NBI raids steel plant in Magalang: 4 nabbed

The National Bureau of Investigation – Cybercrime and Forensic Management Investigation Unit (NBI-CFMIU) served a search warrant at a steel manufacturing plant in Barangay Navaling, Magalang town at noon on Sunday, July 19.

The Magalang Municipal Police Station said police officers were deployed to provide area and perimeter security while NBI operatives conducted their operation at Chuangxing Steel Plant Corporation.

Four executives of the company were placed under inquest proceedings. They were identified as Honggou Wang, Ma Irish Casipe, Lyu Yang, and Lyu Jingdong.

The four are facing complaints for alleged violating

Sections 13(b) and 13(d) of Republic Act No. 6969 (Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Control Act); Presidential Decree No. 1586 (Philippine Environmental Impact Statement System);

Republic Act No. 8749 (Philippine Clean Air Act);

Republic Act No. 12305; and

Articles 18(a) and 97 of Republic Act No. 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines).

The NBI said it is conducting a follow-up operation, with additional details expected regarding the results of the search warrant implementation and additional charges that may be filed.

(Via Paulo Gee Santos, CLTV36 News)