NBI rescue 21 human trafficking victims

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday announced the rescue of 21 human trafficking victims during a recent operation in Mabalacat City.

Personnel of the NBI-Tarlac District Office (NBI-TARDO), NBI-Pampanga District Office (NBI-PAMDO), and Mabalacat City Social Development Office of Mabalacat City, also arrested three persons for violation of Republic Act No. 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003) as amended by R.A. No. 10364.

The operation targeted a KTV bar located in Mabiga, where authorities reportedly "uncovered evidence of women being involved in sexual activities in exchange for money."

During the raid, the NBI said it arrested the bar owner, the floor manager, and the cashier.

NBI Director Melvin A. Matibag lauded the agents of NBI-TARDO and NBI-PAMDO for the entrapment and rescue operation. (Via NBI)