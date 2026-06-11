NBI rescues 15, nabs 3 in illegal surrogacy raid

The National Bureau of Investigation–Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) arrested three individuals and rescued 15 victims in an operation conducted against an alleged illegal surrogacy agency in Porac, Pampanga.

The operation stemmed from a complaint filed by a former surrogate mother against House of Surrogacy PH (HOS PH).

The complainant alleged that HOS PH recruits financially-disadvantaged women to bear children for intended parents (IPs) under deceptive agreements.

According to the complaint, women were paid to carry pregnancies and surrender custody upon birth to prospective adoptive parents.

Suspects reporterdely facilitate the falsification of children's details on the birth certificates.

Acting on the complaint, the NBI-HTRAD conducted verification with the Department of Health, which confirmed that HOS PH is not licensed nor accredited as a healthcare facility.

The agency said it coordinated its operation with the NBI-Central Luzon Regional Office (NBI-CELRO) and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of Porac.

Surveillance led NBI-HTRAD operatives to identify the individuals involved and uncover the alleged exploitation of surrogate mothers.

Operatives also discovered a second facility in the same town which is housing pregnant womenm

Upon confirming the presence of both the suspects and victims in the two locations, the NBI-HTRAD, together with representatives from the MSWDO, conducted a simultaneous raid. (PR)