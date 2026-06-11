NBI to construct facilities at NCC

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang recently met with National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin A. Matibag to discuss the proposed establishment of NBI facilities inside the New Clark City.

The proposal includes an NBI regional office, a dedicated NBI Academy for training and professional development, and state-of-the-art forensic and investigative facilities.

The two agencies said these facilities are expected to strengthen law enforcement capabilities and support the bureau's evolving operational requirements.

Once realized, the project will help advance the modernization of the country's public safety and criminal justice systems.

The BCDA New Clark City is positioned as a hub for research, training, innovation, and inter-agency collaboration.

The project also reinforces the smart city's role as a strategic location for institutions that contribute to national security, governance, and human capital development.