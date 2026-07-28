NBI uncovers radioactive materials in Magalang

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said it has uncovered a major industrial and public safety threat involving the alleged unlawful possession and use of radioactive-bearing industrial materials and the manufacture and nationwide distribution of substandard steel products on July 18, 2026, in Magalang, Pampanga.

The agency said the discovery was a result of a joint intelligence and law enforcement investigation conducted by the NBI- Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives and Foreign Malign Influence Unit (CFMIU), Office of the Director, and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

The implementation of the Search Warrant resulted in the seizure of radioactive-bearing and structurally substandard finished steel products, contaminated production equipment, and other radioactive industrial materials by Chuangxing Steel Incorporated, valued at more than P3 billion, the arrest of four responsible company officers, and the protection of 347 Filipino and 37 Chinese workers from hazardous industrial conditions.

The operation was supported by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI), Philippine Air Force and Philippine Coast Guard CBRN Units, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Health and the Local Government Unit of Magalang.

The NBI said the production and nationwide distribution of potentially hazardous construction materials by the steel factory was immediately stopped.

The agency added that the harmful products could have been incorporated into homes, schools, hospitals, bridges, evacuation centers, airports, seaports, government buildings, military installations, power facilities, and other infrastructure.

Government inspections also uncovered extensive labor and occupational safety violations, including wage-related violations, failure to provide mandatory employee benefits, the absence of required Occupational Safety and Health programs and qualified safety personnel, inadequate personal protective equipment, and unsafe industrial equipment and operations.

The NBI said they also disclosed the discovery of serious risks to workers, public health, and the environment.

Of the 323 workers, 10 were identified as having suspected occupational radiological exposure after the PNRI detected alpha- and gamma-emitting radioactive materials at the facility.

The DOH, which conducted health assessments, recommended continued radiological evaluation and long-term medical surveillance.

At the same time, the DENR ordered the immediate cessation of operations after determining that the facility posed an "potentially irreversible danger to worker safety, public health, and environmental integrity. "

Investigators also documented the melting of coins for industrial use and identified undeclared metallurgical capabilities, including a separate furnace, at least six industrial lathe machines, and other heavy metalworking equipment.

Based on the investigation, authorities established probable cause that company unlawfully possessed, processed, stored, transported, and utilized radioactive-bearing industrial materials sans permits required under Philippine law, and manufacturing and distributing reinforcing steel bars that failed to meet mandatory Philippine National Standards.

The NBI has recommended the prosecution of 12 company officers, incorporators, and stockholders, including the four arrested during the implementation of the search warrants, for violations of Republic Act No. 12305 (Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act), Republic Act No. 6969 (Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Control Act), Presidential Decree No. 1586, Republic Act No. 8749 (Philippine Clean Air Act), Republic Act No. 7394 (Consumer Act of the Philippines), and other applicable laws.