NCC Marathon returns for bigger challenge in 2024

CLARK FREEPORT -- The New Clark City Marathon returns for its second year on May 19, 2024.

The organizers said the event promises an exhilarating journey through breathtaking scenery and a challenging course that will test the runners' grit.

For this year’s inaugural race, RUNRIO Inc., the most sought-after race organizer company in the Philippines, has once again partnered with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The two entities vowed to bring another marathon to New Clark City, following the New Clark City Half-Marathon held in December last year.

Engr. Randy S. Viacrusis, BCDA Vice President for Strategic Projects Management, said they are thrilled to welcome runners to New Clark City's world-class facilities and extensive road network.

'RunRio's involvement is a testament to New Clark City's status as a premier sports tourism destination in the Philippines," he added.

Participants stand on the brink of making history as the pioneering group to conquer a full marathon route.

The sports activity is expected to take runners through the iconic Sacobia Bridge, Clark International Airport, the Clark Parade Grounds, and the longest bike lane in the country --- the Airport to NCC Access Road (ANAR).

Within this route lies the recently coined “unli-ahon” and “up-hells” - being one of the toughest courses.

It features four formidable heartbreak hills that will push participants' endurance to the absolute limit.

The New Clark City Marathon offers distances for runners of all abilities, with categories for 5K, 10K, 21K, and the prestigious 42K full marathon.