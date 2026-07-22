NCIP urges rehab of dumpsite at Aeta ancestral land in Subic

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) Regional Office III has called for the immediate and inclusive rehabilitation of a dumpsite located within the ancestral domain of the Ayta Ambala Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) in Sitio Tibag, Barangay Naugsol, Subic, Zambales.

This, following the completion of an official investigation into the site's operation and its impact on the indigenous community.

The recommendation is contained in Memorandum No. R3-2026-07-289A, dated July 20, 2026, signed by NCIP Regional Director Joyce S. Lapuz and submitted to the NCIP Secretary/Chairperson.

According to Lapuz, the investigation was undertaken to establish the facts surrounding the operation of the dumpsite, determine whether the rights and welfare of the Ayta Ambala ICCs/IPs under the Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act (Republic Act No. 8371) had been affected and recommend appropriate actions consistent with the Commission's mandate.

"Our objective is to ensure that the rights, welfare, and ancestral domain of the Ayta Ambala are fully protected while providing factual findings and appropriate recommendations based on the validation conducted by the Commission," Lapuz said in the memorandum.

The NCIP confirmed through field validation that the dumpsite is located within CADT No. R03-SUB-0116-199, covering 1,308.81 hectares in Barangay Naugsol, Subic.

The ancestral domain is, inhabited by 87 Ayta Ambala families, or approximately 435 individuals.

The report noted that while the

Local Government Unit (LGU) of Subic said the indigenous community had consented to the establishment and operation of the dumpsite, the commission said it found no official records indicating it had been formally coordinated with or had monitored the process through which the alleged consent was obtained.

During consultations conducted by NCIP on July 17, 2026, members of the Tribal Council explained that their agreement to allow the dumpsite was intended only as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the understanding that the facility would be removed and the area rehabilitated once the public health emergency is over.

The investigation also found conflicting accounts regarding allegations that the community received ₱10,000 in exchange for allowing the dumpsite.

Because of inconsistent statements from community members, the NCIP said there was insufficient evidence to determine whether the payment was specifically given as compensation for the community's consent.

Meanwhile, the commission added that it found no evidence that Ayta Ambala families had been forcibly displaced due to the presence of the dumpsite.