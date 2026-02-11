NCSC gives ₱100K cash gifts to 4 Aetas

The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) distributed ₱100,000 cash gifts to four Aeta centenarians on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the Capas Events Center in Tarlac.

The NCSC also conveyed a felicitation letter from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a greeting and recognition for the four indigenous elders.

NCSC Chairperson and CEO Ma. Merceditas N. Gutierrez, said the commission acted swiftly on the applications of the Aeta centenarians in accordance with the Expanded Centenarians Act (ECA).

She thanked everyone who helped ensure the prompt distribution of the cash gifts.

“We can truly deliver the proper gift to Filipino senior citizens if we work together—from local to national government,” Gutierrez said.

The NCSC assured that distribution of cash gifts will become faster since grantees can now choose whether to receive their ECA grants in cash or through bank transfer.

“We will not make it difficult for, nor deny, our beloved senior citizens the gift they deserve each time they reach milestone years. This is a great blessing for them,” Gutierrez added.

A video circulated on social media claiming that the four indigenous elders did not receive the centenarian cash gift because they were “overaged.”

The NCSC clarified that it was only on February 9, 2026, that they received the elders’ application and endorsement letter from the local government, one year after the management of the ECA was transferred to the Commission.

