NCSC, Pampanga Capitol unite for service to elderly

The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) said it is strengthening the delivery of programs and services for older persons in Central Luzon.

The agency said this will be attained through closer coordination with local government units and expanded access to welfare benefits for senior citizens.

The NCSC said these efforts were reinforced by the recent usufruct agreement between the agency and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The agreement allows the establishment of the NCSC Regional Office 3 within the Provincial Capitol Compound.

NCSC Chairperson Merceditas Gutierrez said the agreement will help bring government services closer to senior citizens and allow the Commission to respond more effectively to their concerns.

“Napakalaking bagay nito para sa amin dahil ang mga senior citizens ay maaari nang pumunta anumang oras sa regional office, at ang kanilang mga problema ay maipaparating sa Komisyon sa pamamagitan nito,” she said.

Gutierrez added that having a permanent regional presence will strengthen coordination with agencies mandated to protect the welfare and rights of older person. (Via NCSC Central Luzon)