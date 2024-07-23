NDRRMC: 8 dead from effects of 'habagat', 2 cyclones

MANILA – The combined effects of bad weather due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) and tropical cyclones Butchoy and Carina in a large part of the country has so far left eight people dead, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

In its latest situation report, the disaster response body said the figure includes seven confirmed fatalities - four in Zamboanga Peninsula and one each in Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Still undergoing validation are reports of another death in the BARMM along with two injured and one missing in Region 10.

Meanwhile, some 179,744 families or 866,483 persons residing in 642 barangays in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Caraga and the BARMM were affected by bad weather.

Around 7,738 families or 33,645 individuals are being sheltered inside 56 evacuation centers while another 114,481 families or 572,412 persons are being aided outside.

Some 236 houses were reported damaged in eight regions.

Since Monday, some 360 families from two districts in the city of Manila have been evacuated due to bad weather.

In a report to Mayor Honey Lacuna, city social welfare department chief Re Fugoso said out of the number, 162 families are from the 1st district (84 families from Barangay 20 in Isla Puting Bato, two families from Barangay 128, 40 families from Barangay 101 and 36 families from R10 Green Bldg., 3rd Floor.

They were evacuated to the Delpan Evacuation Center in Tondo.

In District 3, a total of 28 families were evacuated from Barangay 275, Gate 54 and 58 and 174 families from Baseco.

Gutter-deep floods are also experienced in the following areas as of 1 p.m.

--M. Adriatico, Padre Faura St. to Intersion 2, Quirino Station S. E2 (Vito Cruz L.);

--Quirino Station S. E2 (Facing Vito Cruz R.); P. Ocampo to Roxas, Quirino Station E2 S. (To Entrance), P. Ocampo To LRT Station;

--Taft Avenue - National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Parking Exit; Taft cor. Natividad and Taft Avenue NBI.

Affected roads

Meanwhile, two road sections in Zamboanga Peninsula have been closed to all types of vehicles due to the effects of bad weather.

In an advisory Tuesday, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said the Zamboanga City Bypass Road, Barangay Malagutay Section, Sta. 1980+211, and Jct. Aurora – Ozamis City Road, K1632+900 – K1633+000, in Barangay Inasagan, Zamboanga del Sur have been closed to traffic due to landslide and soil collapse.

Motorists are advised to avoid these roads and take alternate routes.

The DPWH Zamboanga City District Engineering Office (DEO) and Zamboanga del Sur 1st DEO Quick Response Teams are undertaking clearing operations in these areas. (PNA)