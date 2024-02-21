NE aquaculture project to boost fish production

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Central Luzon on Wednesday said that the Pantabangan Aquaculture Park in Nueva Ecija province will boost local fish production not only in the province but the entire region.

BFAR reported the harvest of more than 400 kilograms of tilapia from the aquaculture park.

This culminated the research phase in which the agency seeks to expand the use of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) fish cages to increase tilapia production in the reservoir.

HDPE cages are flexible, strong, and durable compared to alternatives such as bamboo and GI pipes, and are more practical options for better and long-term use, the BFAR said.

The agency added that the favorable size and quality of the tilapia also contributed to good harvest results.

The park, established by BFAR in 2022, currently has 24 units of HDPE fish cages which aims to evaluate the growth performance of Nile tilapia raised in the reservoir.

This is part of the agency’s fisheries programs to address food security through the use of small water impounding projects and other open water resources such as dams and reservoirs.

BFAR said it aims to make the project sustainable through the conduct of monitoring and resource assessment, provision of technical and management training for fisherfolks and cage operators, and assistance in the operation and development of the municipal tilapia hatchery.

The agency collaborates with the National Irrigation Administration, Protected Area Management Board of the Biodiversity Management Bureau, and the municipal government of Pantabangan for the project.

Pantabangan Dam is among the declared protected areas in the country under Republic Act No. 7586, or the National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 1992.