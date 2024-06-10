NE farmers get funding from DA

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture (DA) honored the winners of the Young Farmers Challenge 2023 during its National Awarding Ceremony on June 6, held at the Crop Biotechnology Center, PhilRice, Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija.

Twelve participants won in the Start-Up category, each receiving PhP300,000.

Five participants won in the Upscale category, each winning PhP500,000.

Two of these winners are from Central Luzon.

John Carlo Abedoza of "Sir Juan Agriventure" from Cuyapo, Nueva Ecija, and John Arex M. Ocampo of "KWAKtutubo" from Iba, Zambales, won in the Start-Up Level production category.

The financial grants they received will be used as capital for their agri-fishery enterprises.

The beneficiaries will have the capability to expand their operations, purchase necessary equipment and technology, and implement new methods and innovations in their businesses.

The ceremony was attended by Senator Imee Marcos, who also served as the keynote speaker during the event.