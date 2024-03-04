NE farmers receive cold storage facility

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon, though the High-Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), formally turned over the new cold storage facility for onions to the San Vicente Alintutuan Irrigators Association of Barangay Laur in Nueva Ecija province.

The project is worth some P38 million, including 100 pallets and 1,710 plastic crates worth P1.6 million.

The facility aims to reduce the cost of post-harvest losses of the said association.

It is also expected to store onion crops and increase their shelf life.

About 20,000 buriki or sacks can be placed in said storage.

The 122 farmer members of the San Vicente Alintutuan Irrigators Association, which covers 170 hectares of red and yellow onion production, were thankful for the project.

DA Assistant Secretary for Logistics Daniel Atayde, HVCDP National Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban, acting Regional Technical Director Irene Adion, Executive Assistant to the Governor Ferdinand Abesamis, HVCDP Regional Focal Person AB David, Agricultural Program Coordinating Officer of District III and IV of Nueva Ecija June Lacasandile, Laur Municipal Agriculturist Alvin Agbayani, Acting Provincial Agriculturist Jovita Agliam, and San Vicente Alintutuan Irrigators Association Chairperson Erwin De Guzman attended the turnover.