NE prov'l gov't launches ₱20 Rice Program

The Provincial Government of Nueva Ecija on Monday, September 1, started the distribution of 500,000 kilos of rice at ₱20 per kilo in Gapan City and San Isidro town.

Apet Cruz, focal person of the provincial government, said this is only the initial rollout of the Food Council’s program aimed at supporting local farmers.

Instead of relying on traders, the Capitol said it buys rice directly from Nueva Ecija farmers at higher farmgate prices, ensuring they earn more.

With its own post-harvest facilities such as dryers and warehouses, the Capitol added that it processes the palay and makes affordable rice accessible to every resident of the province.

The program is open to all sectors without discrimination, according to the provincial government.

This initiative was first introduced by Governor Oyie Umali to protect farmers who have been struggling with losses due to heavy rice importation in the country.

The Provincial Government expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his recent directive to suspend rice importation, which came at the start of the local harvest season.

On August 29, 2025, Marcos signed Executive Order No. 93, mandating a 60-day suspension of imports of regular milled and well-milled rice, effective from September 1 to October 30, 2025.

The suspension excludes specialty rice varieties such as Japanese, black, and basmati.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) were tasked to monitor supply and prices and submit recommendations within 45 days on whether to extend or shorten the suspension.

The order aims to allow the domestic harvest to be absorbed by the local market, stabilize palay prices, and protect farmers’ income.

A Maximum Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) was also maintained for imported rice—set at ₱43 per kilo for 5% broken imported rice—during the suspension period.

The EO underscores the government’s goal to prioritize local production, ensure fair farmgate prices, and strike a balance between consumer access to affordable rice and farmer welfare. (RGN)