Nearly 800 duathletes conquer TITAN 77.7 PH 2026

Nearly 800 duathletes lined up for the fifth edition of TITAN 77.7 Philippines on Sunday, October 4, 2026, making it the biggest TITAN 77.7 Philippines ever.

The race tested a record field over its 4km run, 100km bike and 21km run course through the Clark Freeport and New Clark City.

Organized by GoRacePH, with Science in Sport (SiS) as presenting sponsor and REXONA. ITO EN and Q365 as major sponsors, this year’s edition beat the previous record of 639 athletes set in 2024.

Athletes raced across three categories: the full TITAN 77.7 individual distance, the TITAN 2-Person Relay, and the TITAN Jr. Sprint (4km run – 25km bike – 4km run).

In the Male All-Stars Open division, John Paul Enano led the full TITAN 77.7 distance and won in 4:52:25. His 2:51:54 bike split was one of the fastest of the day and gave him a lead he kept through the 21km run.

John Paul Carreon finished second in 4:57:03. Carreon had the fastest opening 4km run of the field at 14:24 and the quickest final 21km among the All-Stars at 1:36:48, but could not close the gap left from the bike leg.