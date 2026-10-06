Nearly 800 duathletes conquer TITAN 77.7 PH 2026

Nearly 800 duathletes lined up for the fifth edition of TITAN 77.7 Philippines on Sunday, October 4, 2026, making it the biggest TITAN 77.7 Philippines ever.
The race tested a record field over its 4km run, 100km bike and 21km run course through the Clark Freeport and New Clark City.
Organized by GoRacePH, with Science in Sport (SiS) as presenting sponsor and REXONA. ITO EN and Q365 as major sponsors, this year’s edition beat the previous record of 639 athletes set in 2024.
Athletes raced across three categories: the full TITAN 77.7 individual distance, the TITAN 2-Person Relay, and the TITAN Jr. Sprint (4km run – 25km bike – 4km run).
In the Male All-Stars Open division, John Paul Enano led the full TITAN 77.7 distance and won in 4:52:25. His 2:51:54 bike split was one of the fastest of the day and gave him a lead he kept through the 21km run.
John Paul Carreon finished second in 4:57:03. Carreon had the fastest opening 4km run of the field at 14:24 and the quickest final 21km among the All-Stars at 1:36:48, but could not close the gap left from the bike leg.
In the women’s race, Raji Detera won the Female All-Stars Open title convincingly and was the fastest woman of the day in 5:30:23.
Beverly Cariño of the Female 30–34 age group was the second-fastest woman overall in 5:47:38, finishing ahead of the rest of the women’s field.
Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Vice President for the Administration and Finance Group Jose Miguel R. de la Rosa welcomed the athletes and their supporters to the Freeport.
“Welcome to Clark. Seeing nearly 800 athletes and their families, teams and supporters here this weekend shows that Clark can host sports events of this magnitude. We have the roads, the facilities, the hotels and the people to do it, and we are proud to be the home of TITAN 77.7,” said de la Rosa.
“Sports tourism is a major driver for Clark and the whole region. Every athlete who comes here to race brings people with them who stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and discover what Clark and Central Luzon have to offer. Events like TITAN put Clark on the map as a top destination for sports in the country and in Asia, and CDC will keep supporting them," he added.
Race Director Jumbo Tayag called the fifth edition a success and thanked the athletes, partners and volunteers who made it possible.
“This is the biggest TITAN we have ever staged, and I am grateful to every athlete who toed the line, to our sponsors, to CDC and our government partners, to the marshals, medical teams and volunteers who kept the course safe from start to finish,” said Tayag. “Running a race of this size smoothly takes everyone working together, and Clark delivered again.”
Tayag also shared a few words for future TITAN athletes. “TITAN 77.7 is a big challenge, and this year a sizable number of athletes were not able to make the cut-off times. For many of them, the distance turned out to be tougher than expected. It is 125 kilometers of racing, a 100km bike that includes the One Clark Boulevard climbs, followed by a 21km run in the heat, so it really helps to build up those long rides and long runs before race day. The cut-offs are there to keep everyone safe on the course,” he said.
“So, to everyone thinking of joining us next year, please respect the distance. Give yourself enough time to train properly, get your nutrition right, know the cut-offs and pace yourself on race day. TITAN rewards preparation, and we want to see every one of you cross that finish line," Tayag added.
Of the athletes who started the TITAN 77.7 individual race, 366 reached the finish line and nearly 40 did not make the cut-off times.