NEDA approves big projects in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board has approved the Dalton Pass East Alignment Road Project in Central Luzon on Thursday.

The Dalton Pass East Alignment Road Project of the Department of Public Works and Highways was among the four high-impact projects approved during a meeting convened by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., also acting chair of the NEDA Board in Malacañang.

The P67.4 billion Dalton Pass East Alignment Road Project is a 23-kilometer, four-lane alternative road to bypass the existing Dalton Pass in Central Luzon, particularly during road closures due to calamities.

It will connect Tayabo, San Jose, Nueva Ecija to Aritao, Nueva Vizcaya, and vice versa.

“With its expected completion by 2031, the project will facilitate the seamless transport of people and the delivery of essential goods and services within the region,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and NEDA director general Arsenio Balisacan said.

He added that the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital Cancer Center Public-Private Partnership Project is currently undergoing procurement, while the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension Project is currently undergoing a Swiss challenge.

Balisacan likewise gave updates on at least six previously approved public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

He said the contract for TPLEX Extension Project may be awarded in March, if there is no challenger, or in May 2024 if there is a challenger.