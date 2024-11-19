Neda: CL economy up 6.1%

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) disclosed that the Gross Regional Domestic Product or GRDP of Central Luzon grew by 6.1 percent or P2.3 trillion in 2023.

The agency said that all seven provinces, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales; and the highly urbanized cities of Angeles and Olongapo, posted positive growth rates ranging from 4.6 to 7.5 percent.

Although lower than the 8.1 percent growth rate in 2022, the agency noted that the increase in the GRDP shows that the region has recovered from the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

NEDA Regional Director Nerrisa Esguerra said that Angeles City and Olongapo City registered the fastest growth, both at 7.5 percent.

Bulacan and Pampanga, which are nearest to the National Capital Region, maintained their position as the region’s primary economic drivers, collectively accounting for approximately 50 percent of the region’s total output in 2023.

She added that the services sector remains to be the primary driver of Central Luzon’s economic growth, contributing about 47 percent, surpassing pre-pandemic levels since 2022.

The industry sector contributed 42.3 percent to the region’s GRDP, Esguerra said.

Another driver of the economy is the agriculture sector which contributed 10.8 percent to the GRDP, posting a slight uptick from 2.1 percent in 2022 to 2.6 percent in 2023.

Amid challenges like calamities, Central Luzon continues to demonstrate resiliency and robust performance, Esguerra said.

She added that economic stakeholders in Central Luzon should take the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations as an opportunity to redirect investments to more productive, job-generating, and income-generating sectors.

Other initiatives being pushed by NEDA in the region include increasing the access of micro, small, and medium enterprises to available digital technology so they can adopt e-commerce, make their operations more efficient, and expand their market; upskilling the workforce through learning programs that will match existing and anticipated job opportunities in the region.

The agency also cited the modernization of agriculture through research and development, cutting-edge technology, upgraded post-production facilities, value-adding investments, and improved packaging and marketing; and boosting private sector-led economic growth in complementing government efforts to achieve sustainable and lasting development.

“Let us strive to innovate to significantly lower the transaction costs borne by those doing business and availing of services in our localities without sacrificing the quality of regulation. Let us be mindful of things that investors, locators, and citizens will be looking for. Let us ramp up the provision of resilient public infrastructure, transport, water, energy, and significantly improve the efficiency of service delivery, including solid waste management. These can be more efficiently done in partnership with the private sector,” Esguerra said.