New Anao bridge in Mexico opened

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Third District Rep. Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales and Mexico Mayor Rudencio Gonzales led the opening of the new bridge in Barangay Anao here on Saturday, March 23.

After several weeks of construction, the bridge was open to the public after a ceremony attended by local officials and barangay folk.

Mayor Gonzales said the bridge serves as a vital link for Mexico’s western barangays to the neighboring towns of Magalang and Arayat.

The mayor said it will greatly contribute to the development of the barangay.

He added that the traffic situation in the area is expected to improve following the completion of the project.

“It is now new and better,” Gonzales stressed adding that the P60 million bridge included some further road construction along its approach going to Magalang town.

Congressman Gonzales said the opening of the new bridge fulfills his promise to residents to improve local infrastructures by building new and better roads and bridges.

The lawmaker added that more infrastructure projects are now in the pipeline.