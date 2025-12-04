New Balibago, Masantol village chief takes oath

The newly-appointed chairman of Barangay Balibago in Masantol town took his oath of office on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Rodelio Constantino assumed the post following the killing of former village chief Jinqui Quiambao, who was ambushed two motorcycle-riding men in the afternoon of November 25, 2025.

Quiambao died on the spot, while another barangay official was wounded.

Masantol Mayor Danilo Guintu administered the oath of Constantino at the municipal hall.

The event was witnessed by Constantino’s family, barangay leaders, and Department of the Interior and Local Government Officer John Oliver Lamparas.

Guintu urged Constantino to continue the programs initiated by Quiambao as a way of honoring the late chairman’s legacy.

The mayor also assured the barangay leaders of the municipal government’s support.