New Clark City to host 26th hot air balloon fest

The Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta (PIHABF), the country’s longest-running aviation sports event, is set to mark its 26th year with its grandest edition yet, at the New Clark City.

Themed “A Weekend of Everything that Flies,” thestate-run festival will run from February 13 to 15, 2026.

The event offers families, friends, and aviation enthusiasts an exciting opportunity to witness non-stop flying exhibitions.

The three-day sports event will feature regular and special-shaped hot air balloons, helicopters, skydivers, paragliders, radio-controlled aircraft, kites, and drones—all soaring across the sky in one vibrant venue.

“Bringing all these aerial spectacles together within a three-day celebration reminds us how meaningful it is to keep offering a true airshow experience. One we’ve honed and shared with the public for more than two decades,” Captain Joy Roa, PIHABF Event Director, said.

This year, the festival raises the bar once again with the largest display of special-shape balloons in its history — 22 colorful, creative, and crowd-favorite designs flown by pilots from the United Kingdom, United States, Belgium, Netherlands, Macedonia, Switzerland, Germany, and Brazil.

The 26th PIHABF will take place in New Clark City, a premier sports hub developed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

NCC features a 20,000-seat Athletics Stadium, a world-class Aquatics Center, and expansive open grounds ideal for large-scale outdoor events.

“We are always delighted and honored to host events like this. For New Clark City to welcome and witness this amazing festival is truly special. It deserves to be celebrated in our world-class facilities, which are comfortable, spacious, and accessible to ensure an exceptional experience for all who come to enjoy it,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

For more than 25 years, the festival has grown into a beloved celebration of aviation and culture.

Since Roa and his team of passionate aviators took the helm in its third year, PIHABF has evolved into an annual showcase of the very best in flying activities, sports aviation, and international camaraderie.

The event has also thrilled audiences with aerobatic superstars like the Breitling Jet Team, Wing Walkers, and world-renowned stunt pilot Mark Jeffries; welcomed international air rallies; staged skydiving exhibitions and tandem jumps; and celebrated Filipino artistry through cultural exchanges and iconic poster designs.