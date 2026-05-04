New Clark City to stage inaugural football fest

Football players, coaches, and fans across the country are set to gather at New Clark City Athletics Stadium for the Football Festival on May 8 to 10, 2026.

Presented by Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), in partnership with Maxcom Sports Management Services, the three-day event will mark the first football festival inside the smart city.

The sports event is aimed to promote youth development, teamwork, and community engagement through sport.

The festival will feature both 11-a-side and 8-a-side formats.

The 11-a-side matches will follow standard full-pitch rules and are intended for older youth aged 13 and above, while the 8-a-side games are designed for younger players aged 9 to 12, providing an accessible format that supports early-stage football development.

As of April 29, 2026, a total of 31 football clubs have registered to participate, showing strong interest from grassroots teams and youth football programs nationwide.

Interested teams are encouraged to register and secure slots until May 05, 2026.

“This Football Festival reflects our continuing commitment to position New Clark City as a premier venue for sports development and tourism, while creating meaningful opportunities for young athletes to sharpen their skills and pursue their passion for sport,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said.

Matches will be heldnin different facilities within the New Clark City complex, including the Athletics Stadium, warm-up track, and practice throwing areas, offering participants a world-class sporting environment.

The Athletes’ Village will serve as the official accommodation for athletes, coaches, and technical officials.

The New Clark City Football Festival is open to the public, with free admission for spectators, inviting families, football enthusiasts, and visitors to witness emerging football talent.

Registration fees apply to participating teams and players.